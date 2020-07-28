Corolla Wild Horse Fund seeking donations as weeks of heat destroy hay fields

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The lack of rain in weeks has left the horses at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund without hay to eat.

Officials from the nonprofit organization say they normally don’t have to buy much hay this time of the year, but the heat and the lack of rain in the past couple of weeks have thrown a wrench into the horses’ appetite.

“Our pastures are toasts,” said a post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted Monday. And quite literally as temperatures in the area is expected to stay in the 90s for the third week and with a heat index of at least 100 degrees for most days.

If you’d like to help, check out our Hay For a Day program, click here.

There are other ways to get involved including horse sponsorships and tributes among others.

The organization is also taking donation through Facebook which are completely secure and 100% of the profits go to the organization without fees.

