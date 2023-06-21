Photo of wild horses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – Corolla Wild Horse Fund needs your help! Unfortunately, as a result of bad weather, the Fund was forced to cancel its open house scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.

The Fund relies upon open houses as their biggest fundraising efforts. This profit allows for them to keep their farm running.

The farm provides a permanent sanctuary to horses that have to be removed from the wild due to medical or behavioral reasons. It also acts as a center for education and advocacy.

Corolla wild horse ‘Raymond’. (Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund) Photo of wild horses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund) Photo of wild horses on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

If you’d like to support the horses at the farm and the work that they do there, there are lots of ways to get involved!

Sponsor one of the farm residents, like Raymond or Brio: https://www.corollawildhorses.com/horse-sponsorships/

Hay For A Day helps us keep the horses fed and healthy: https://www.corollawildhorses.com/hay-for-a-day/

Make a one-time donation – every single dollar has an impact! https://www.corollawildhorses.com/one-time-donations/

Memberships are a great way to provide sustaining support: https://www.corollawildhorses.com/memberships/

Check out the gift shop for CWHF shirts, hats, and so much more: https://www.corollawildhorses.com/cwhf-gift-shop/

The fund is also in need of new hay nets, which go over the bales of hay and mimic natural grazing behavior, and also slow down consumption a bit. You can purchase them on this Amazon wishlist.