College student struck by lightning in Kitty Hawk has died

Image of Matt Summerill posted on a GoFundMe page created to help raise money for hospital costs.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – A young man struck by lightning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in Kitty Hawk has died.

Chief of Police Joel Johnson confirmed the victim is 23-year-old Matt Summerill.

Summerill was at the beach with friends on August 23 when he was struck by lightning shortly before 3 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue responded and provided medical assistance. Summerill was then transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

10 On Your Side has learned he recently died from his injuries after a long fight.

According to a GoFundMe account seeking help with hospital bill costs, Summerill was a student at Columbia University. Organizer Cameron Blount described him as “adventurous but always cautious.”