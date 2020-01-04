Coastal flooding advisory issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke due to inclement weather; ferry departures canceled

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A coastal flooding advisory has been issued for Haterras and Ocracoke Islands for Saturday evening until Sunday noon.

Coastal Flood Advisory in place for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands for areas adjacent to Pamlico Sound from 10 PM this evening to noon Sunday. 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground possible. https://t.co/U4Ae4Mytfr — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) January 4, 2020

According to Dare County officials, the coastal flood advisory is for Ocracoke and Hatteras residents living in areas adjacent to Pamlico Sound and areas adjacent to tidal creeks.

From 10 p.m. Saturday to Sunday noon, the coastal flooding is expected to bring 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near the shorelines and tidal waterways.

Officials warn residents to expect flooding in lots, parks, and roads, however only isolated roads closures are predicted.

Officials from N.C. Ferry Pamlico Sound has canceled both the 4 p.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure and the 7 p.m. Ocracoke to Swan departure.

Residents planning to travel at those departures are urged to call (252) 791-3300 to reschedule for different times.