OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – About two feet of sand currently cover both lanes of travel just south of the Pea Island Visitor Center in Dare County and the Sheriff’s Office encourages caution for anyone traveling Friday evening into the weekend.

It said the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified.

North of Oregon Inlet, the roads are clear, the sheriff’s office said.

A beach hazards statement is in effect through Saturday evening, and a coastal flood watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning for the northern Outer Banks, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office said up to two to three feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage.

It said some roads and low lying property, including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes near the waterfront would experience shallow flooding, and it cautioned about possible rip currents. The National Weather Service also said prolonged northeast winds would bring the greatest impacts along the ocean front, and that conditions would continue to deteriorate through Saturday, with the greatest impacts expected Saturday night and Sunday.

If travel is necessary, it said to allow for extra time, as some roads may be closed.

There is a wind advisory for Hatteras Island from 5 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday for northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, according to Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson.

Pearson said ocean overwash should be expected from Duck to Hatteras, especially late Saturday through Monday, leading to potential beach erosion and minor overwash in vulnerable areas. There is the potential for impacts in vulnerable areas of NC12 and the north end of Roanoke Island on Hatteras Island, especially around high tide.

The storm is expected to bring two to three inches of rain across most of eastern North Carolina, starting Friday, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday into Sunday.

Stay on top of the weather with Super Doppler 10.

The shift in the weather comes as a strong cold front moved in Thursday night. Temperatures Friday have been about 30 degrees cooler than they were Thursday, with rain for much of the day.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said the highest chance of rain would be for Southside and northeast North Carolina, with showers continuing off-and-on through Saturday night, and highs only reaching the low-50s Saturday. He said winds would be out of the northeast gusting 25 mph, and potentially more than 35 mph between southern Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

There is more confidence in the Sunday forecast to dry up as the cold front moves further south, with temperatures in the 50s, with nicer weather for most of the rest of the week, with lots of sunshine.