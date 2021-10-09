Coast Guard searching for two people in the water near Portsmouth Island, North Carolina

The Coast Guard searches the water for the driver.

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for two people in the water near Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina on Saturday.

Coast Guard officials received a report from 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. regarding a capsized canoe with two people aboard. The caller reportedly witnessed the canoe capsize but only had one percent battery life remaining.

The Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to search for the two people. Another nearby Coast Guard station in Hatteras Inlet launched a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boat crew to assist in the search as well.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Department, North Carolina Wildlife and North Carolina Park Services are also actively searching the water for the two missing people.