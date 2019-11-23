Coast Guard search for missing boater near Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 72-year-old boater who was reported missing while sailing from New York to Florida on Saturday.

Michael Bye was last seen sailing aboard his 35-foot recreational vessel.

Officials from Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were first notified at 7:40 p.m. Friday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed-upon time by a family member.

Bye was scheduled to meet a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina on Saturday but did not arrive.

The Coast Guard’s search-and-rescue officials found his last location in the vicinity of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, N.C. are currently on scene searching.

Search patterns completed by Coast Guard members in their on-going search for Michael Bye, a 73-year-old man missing off the coast of North Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Officials ask anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the D5 command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-398-6390.

