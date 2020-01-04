Coast Guard rescues man from cruise ship 160 miles off Cape Fear

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flys over the coast of False Cape State Park on July 9th, 2019. (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV.)

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard airlifted a man from a cruise ship approximately 160 miles off Cape Fear, North Carolina, Friday night.

Officials at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were notified by the captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, who requested a medevac for an 85-year-old passenger that was in need of medical assistance.

Air Station Elizabeth City crews arrived on the scene and rescued the man off the cruise ship.

The man was transported to Wilmington airport where he was met by awaiting emergency personnel.

