HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners after their sailing vessel lost propulsion near the Pamlico Sound Tuesday morning.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard District Five command center got the call just after 7 a.m. Tuesday from the International Emergency Rescue Control Center that a Satellite Emergency Notification Device (SENDS) was activated by the owner of the sailing vessel Abide.

The watchstanders launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City along with a boat crew aboard a Motor Life Boat from Station Fort Macon to respond to the mariners.

Crews reported that the sailing vessel had lost both of its sails and its engine.

The aircrew hoisted the mariners aboard and flew them back to Elizabeth City. There were no injuries reported.