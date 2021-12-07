WATCH: Coast Guard hoists four to safety after vessel ran aground in Southern Shores

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people after a vessel drifted to shore Tuesday morning on the Outer Banks.

Officials confirmed the Coast Guard Command Center in North Carolina received a call around 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the Bald Eagle II stating that his vessel was drifting toward the shore despite having dropped its anchor.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from Elizabeth City and a vessel from Oregon Inlet to the location of the Bald Eagle II, in Southern Shores.

WAVY viewer Kristine Kiousis captured video of the rescue. It shows the disabled vessel floundering in rough seas, as the Coast Guard helicopter hovers overhead.

She also provided these images of the scene.

Photo courtesy of Kristine Kiousis

The Coast Guard says it hoisted four people from the vessel to safety. There is no word on their conditions.