Coast guard crews assists 22-foot boat outside Oregon Inlet bar

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews from Station Oregon Inlet went underway to help a 22-foot boat reportedly stuck outside Oregon Inlet bar Thursday evening.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard Station release, there were up to 6-foot breaking waves at the time of the report and zero visibility.

When the crews went out to search, it was darker night than usual, with no moonlight – only natural night vision.

The crew members made the decision to use several of their white parachute flares to produce flames to light up the bar so that approaching waves could be identified for the safety of everyone.

Video provided by the Coast Guard shows one of the flares they used Thursday night.

One Motor Life Boat escorted the vessel, while another was on the opposite side of the bar acting as a light beacon to help direct the vessel.

The Coast Guard said its crew members made it out safely across the Oregon Inlet bar with a solid plan and proper timing.