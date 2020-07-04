Coast Guard airlifts man suffering from leg injury 34 miles off Oregon Inlet, NC

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard airlifted a 41-year-old man suffering from a leg injury while aboard a 25-foot vessel, 34 miles off Oregon Inlet on Friday.

Officials said when the call for distress came in, the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal crew was seven miles away from the distressed vessel.

North Carolina watchstanders launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to respond, and the crew of the Nathan Bruckenthal self-diverted to assist, according to a press release.

Once arrived the Nathan Bruckenthal crew safely brought the man aboard, and an EMT provided first aid.

The Coast Guard said the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man off of the deck of the Nathan Bruckenthal and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Latest Posts