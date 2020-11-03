Coast Guard aircrews rescue two from disabled boat

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard aircrews rescued two people from a disabled boat on Monday.

The sailors were about 172 miles east of Cape Hatteras when they used their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to call for help. The captain said the boat’s engine lost power, and they were concerned about staying in the water during rough weather and high seas, according to a news release.

Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City flew to the scene and rescued the boaters without injury.

“We cannot stress enough how critical it is to have a properly registered EPIRB,” Chief Petty Officer Charles Reaves, of the Coast Guard 5th District Command Center, wrote in a news release. “While having an EPIRB aboard your vessel is important, having it accurately registered allows rescuers to be able to determine your location and information in an emergency situation more quickly. The fact these boaters had an equipment, were trained on it and used it properly directly lead to an accurate and timely response.”

