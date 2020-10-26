Cause of deadly fire in Buxton still under investigation

Four people were unaccounted for after a large house fire on Oct. 23, 2020, in Buxton. Credit: Outer Banks Voice’s Jon Goforth

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say three members of a Coast Guard family remain unaccounted for following a massive fire in Buxton on Friday that has already claimed four lives.

Dare County Emergency Management said the fire broke out before 4 a.m. Friday at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Two other people were found at the scene and taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment. 10 On Your Side has not received an update on their condition.

The fire caused severe damage to neighboring residences on Cape Hatteras Lane.

Three Coast Guard members and their families were also displaced by the fire.

Officials from the Coast Guard Foundation recently stepped forward in an effort to help families affected by the fire.

“We can offer immediate cash assistance because those folks who had to leave their homes with nothing are now in temporary housing that the Coast Guard generously provides for them. But there are things you know as a family that you don’t have anymore,” said Jennifer Fyke, the senior director for communications at the Coast Guard Foundation

Donations are currently flowing in to help the affected families. Coast Guard officials say they have received an outpouring of volunteerism and offers of assistance from both the local community and from around the world.

“This is an exceptionally hard time for our members and their families,” said Capt. Matt Baer, Commander, Sector North Carolina. “It is heartening to see the outpouring of support from the Outer Banks and around the country.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Dare County Sheriff’s Department, and Coast Guard Investigative Service.

