KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kill Devil Hills are trying to track down at least two people believed to be behind multiple car break-ins in the area.

One of the cars was stolen but later recovered in the parking lot of the Sea Ranch Resort, police say.

Police have received a total of 23 breaking and entering reports so far, starting on Tuesday, October 25. The crimes are believed to have happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The thieves are not damaging or forcing entry into the cars however, only going inside if cars are unlocked to get purses, wallets or other loose items.

Police say the break ins were concentrated at the north end of Kill Devil Hills between Walker Street on the south and Wallace Street on the north, but some were reported on Bay Drive.

There’s a suspect and a person of interest at this time. Police say the suspect is a white male with average height and build, and he had a stolen purse around his neck in provided surveillance photos.

A photo of the suspect in the breaking and enterings (Courtesy of KDH Police)

The person of interest is a white male with average height and building, who was wearing a pink “Glock Perfection” hooded sweatshirt in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Dare Central Communications at (252) 473-3444. Residents are also asked to lock their vehicles.