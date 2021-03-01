Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial break visitation records in Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Wright Brother had the highest level of visitation in January of this year compared to any other January on record.

In January 2021 the Seashore hosted 86,991 visits, an increase of 5,000 visits over January 2020 and 14,000 more visits than January 2019. Prior to 2019, the highest level of January visitation occurred in 2006.

Wright Brothers National Memorial hosted 10,949 visits in January 2021, making it the busiest January since recordkeeping began in 1979.

Despite almost two months of pandemic-related restricted access to Dare and Hyde counties, the Seashore still experienced 2,645,477 visits, the highest number in 17 years and a 1.49% increase over 2019.

In 2020, the Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial hosted over 3 million combined visits.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial recently announced the dates for the fee-free days of 2021.

A tourism staple for the Outer Banks, the Wright Brothers National Memorial has garnered aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike for decades.