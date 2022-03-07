Cape Hatteras National Seashore organizes weekly beach cleanups in Rodanthe

A group of students from the Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami begin picking up trash and micro-plastics while taking part in an Earth Day beach cleanup, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the Outer Banks KOA Resort will be teaming up for weekly beach cleanups in Rodanthe, North Carolina.

The cleanups will take place every Wednesday for the next eight weeks, starting March 9 and ending April 27.

“We are grateful to the KOA in Rodanthe for their efforts to host these volunteer beach cleanup events and help to steward the beaches at America’s first national seashore,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

Volunteers can pick up supplies between 10 a.m. to noon at 25099 N.C. Highway 12 in Rodanthe.

Those who are interested in cleaning the beach outside of designated beach cleanup hours are encouraged to place garbage bags and debris above the high tide line to avoid the items getting washed back into the ocean.

Children under the age of 18 who are interested in volunteering must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Courtesy: National Park Service

