Cape Hatteras National Seashore asking for public input on Oregon Inlet Marina updates

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asking for the public’s input on an assessment for improvements at Oregon Inlet Marina.

The comment period runs from March 5 until April 3.

The purpose of the Environmental Assessment (EA) is to address the management of aging buildings that are not adapted to sea-level rise, vessel traffic, navigation, and fueling challenges in the marina, parking shortages, pedestrian and traffic flow, and the viewshed.

The EA evaluates two alternatives – a no-action alternative and the proposed action.

The no-action alternative continues the current management of the project area.

Under the proposed action/preferred alternative, the park and marina lessee (Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, LLC) proposed the following:

Replace and elevate buildings and wastewater systems

increase parking capacity

Enhance traffic and vehicle circulation

Modernize the vessel fueling system and fueling docks

Construct transient docks

Implement stormwater control

Construct an open-air pavilion

Perform maintenance dredging

Oregon Inlet Marina is located on the shoreline facing Pamlico sound and just north of the Oregon Inlet and Basnight Bridge.

The 11-acre marina premises include a 60-slip marina, seven buildings, parking, and a fueling system.

Comments may be submitted electronically at parkplanning.nps.gov/oregon_inlet_fishingcenter, the preferred method, or mailed to Superintendent, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, 1401 National Park Dr, Manteo, NC 27954.