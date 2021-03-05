Cape Hatteras National Seashore asking for public input on Oregon Inlet Marina updates

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asking for the public’s input on an assessment for improvements at Oregon Inlet Marina.
The comment period runs from March 5 until April 3.
The purpose of the Environmental Assessment (EA) is to address the management of aging buildings that are not adapted to sea-level rise, vessel traffic, navigation, and fueling challenges in the marina, parking shortages, pedestrian and traffic flow, and the viewshed.
The EA evaluates two alternatives – a no-action alternative and the proposed action.
The no-action alternative continues the current management of the project area.
Under the proposed action/preferred alternative, the park and marina lessee (Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, LLC) proposed the following:
- Replace and elevate buildings and wastewater systems
- increase parking capacity
- Enhance traffic and vehicle circulation
- Modernize the vessel fueling system and fueling docks
- Construct transient docks
- Implement stormwater control
- Construct an open-air pavilion
- Perform maintenance dredging
Oregon Inlet Marina is located on the shoreline facing Pamlico sound and just north of the Oregon Inlet and Basnight Bridge.
The 11-acre marina premises include a 60-slip marina, seven buildings, parking, and a fueling system.
Comments may be submitted electronically at parkplanning.nps.gov/oregon_inlet_fishingcenter, the preferred method, or mailed to Superintendent, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, 1401 National Park Dr, Manteo, NC 27954.