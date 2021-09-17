Cape Hatteras National Seashore asking for public comment on lighthouse repairs, surrounding landscapes

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A project is underway by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore as they plan to repair the lighthouse and surrounding landscape.

The public has a chance to help.

The public will have a 30-day comment period where they can voice issues and concerns they have regarding the lighthouse. The comment period begins Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 17.

The Seashore says the repair project is necessary because of the deterioration to the interior and exterior of the lighthouse. They feel there are missing character-defining features that have diminished the integrity of the lighthouse. Unclear circulation routes and patches of bare soil have been a result of the heavy visitation to the site.

Two meetings will be held by the Seashore, as part of the the public comment period, for individuals to learn more about the project. One meeting will be held in-person (RSVPs required) and the other meeting will be held virtually.

Public meeting schedule:

Meeting 1(in person)

Sept. 28 from 6-7 p.m.

Auditorium, Cape Hatteras Secondary School (4857 Highway 12, Buxton, N.C.)

Implemented COVID-19 mitigations In-person attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please RSVP by sending an email to caha_public_affairs@nps.gov . In the email, provide your name and how many guests will attend with you. Masks must be worn inside the building Seating will be 6 feet apart



Meeting 2 (virtual)

Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m.

Webinar link: https://bit.ly/cape-hatteras-light-station-virtual-meeting If you experience issues using the link above, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter Meeting ID: 850 3201 0917 and Participant ID: 743130

If you prefer to call into meeting, dial 301-715-8592 and use 850 3201 0917 as the Meeting ID

To electronically submit comments and for any additional information, visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/caha_lighthouse