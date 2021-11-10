Cape Hatteras National Seashore asking for public comment on highway improvements

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras National Seashore is looking to improve North Carolina Highway 12 with the help of the public.

Officials are giving the public until Nov. 22 to comment on a Wetland Statement of Findings to improve the highway at the intersection of Coquina Beach Access and Bodie Island Lighthouse Road.

The plan will create longer turning lanes onto each road for northbound and southbound traffic.

The Wetland Statement of Finding states that 0.134 acres of wetland resources will be affected by the proposed project.

To learn more or submit comments electronically, visit www.parkplanning.nps.gov. Comments can also be mailed to:

Superintendent, Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Attn: Coquina Intersection
1401 National Park Drive, Manteo, NC 27954

