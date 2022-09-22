This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials have opted to delay school hours in Dare for Friday.

According to a spokesperson from Dare County Schools, Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will operate on a 3-hour delay on Friday due to anticipated road conditions.

Both schools sit near NC12 which is frequented with overwash during hurricane season.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead reported minor overwash across NC 12 on northern Ocracoke Island and north of Hatteras Village.



NCDOT reports that both sections remain passable Thursday night & all of NC 12 remains open as off9:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving around impacted areas.