DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials have opted to delay school hours in Dare for Friday.
According to a spokesperson from Dare County Schools, Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will operate on a 3-hour delay on Friday due to anticipated road conditions.
Both schools sit near NC12 which is frequented with overwash during hurricane season.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead reported minor overwash across NC 12 on northern Ocracoke Island and north of Hatteras Village.
NCDOT reports that both sections remain passable Thursday night & all of NC 12 remains open as off9:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving around impacted areas.
