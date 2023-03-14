MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore is celebrating 200 years of the Ocracoke Light Station.

Seashore officials have scheduled a lineup of spring and summer events and education programs in honor of the light station’s 200th anniversary.

The planned lighthouse was part of two acres at the south end of Ocracoke Island bought by the federal government in 1822 for only $50.

Constructed by Massachusetts builder Noah Porter, the 75-foot-tall Ocracoke Lighthouse and surrounding buildings were completed in 1823. The Seashore protects and preserves the lighthouse, Double Keepers’ Quarters, oil house, and the other support structures that make up the light station.

The light is still shining to this day and continues to serve as an active aid-to-navigation thanks to support from the United States Coast Guard.

On Thursday, May 18, from 1-2 p.m., the public is invited to the Ocracoke Light Station for a special 200th-anniversary event. The event will feature several speeches, activities, a birthday cake and more.

