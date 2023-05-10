NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Friends of Jockey’s Ridge have begun a campaign to get a North Carolina DMV specialty license plate to showcase Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head.

The proceeds from the specialty tag will be used to support programs that promote, preserve and protect Jockey’s Ridge.

The Friends of Jockey’s Ridge is asking supporters to fill out an online application and sent payment to them by Dec. 31. It said it needs 500 paid applicants to move the project forward.

BN Design & Advertising of Kill Devil Hills designed the new Friends of Jockey’s Ridge license plate, and it features a dune and sunset image by long-time Outer Banks and nature photographer Ray Matthews. It also includes the Friends of Jockey’s Ridge logo.

