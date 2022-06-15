MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a man from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, the 66-year-old man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.

Both bystanders and Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel did CPR, but were unsuccessful.

No further information has been released.