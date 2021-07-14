“Bringer of joy:” Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes 7th foul

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina just welcomed a new foal.

Horse officials from the organization say Beatrice, a filly, was born on July 10. Her name is said to mean “bringer of joy.”

In a Facebook post, officials say that early on she had difficulties nursing and bonding with her mother. However, she was able to quickly adapt by the end of the afternoon.

Days later, on Thursday morning, she was found struggling in a nearby canal. Thankfully local fire officials, as well as Corolla’s horse team, were able to save her.

She is the 7th foal they have welcomed.