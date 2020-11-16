Brief travel delays possible along N.C. 12 Tuesday for auto commercial film shoot

Photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A General Motors car commercial will be filmed all day Tuesday in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said there will be “very brief road closures” of three minutes or less along N.C. Highway 12 Tuesday as the Anne Towers Production Company of Los Angeles shoots the ad on the scenic byway.

The filming will take place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. along the Marc Basnight Bridge and other areas between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras Village.

NCDOT advised the crew to minimize road closures during heavy travel times, around 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Department and/or the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be providing traffic control.

Latest Posts