Bonner Bridge Pier to open to public on October 1

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Starting at 8 a.m. on October 1, the Bonner Bridge Pier will open as a fee-free pier, accessible to the public 24-hours a day.

The pier, a 1,046-foot remaining section of the former Bonner Bridge, is located next to the south end of the Basnight Bridge.

Officials say there will be parking for approximately 70 vehicles near the pier, in addition to portable restrooms and trash receptacles.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore collaborated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to open the pier.