MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The Bodie Lighthouse will be opening for climbing on Wednesday, April 26.

Built in 1871 and standing nearly 165 feet tall, the Bodie Island Lighthouse has been a popular climbing spot since 2013. The lighthouse has just over 200 steps from the ground to the top, which is equivalent to climbing a 10-story building according to officials.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the third lighthouse in the area to serve guests and residents.

Climbing tickets go on sale on opening day and can be purchased as early as 7 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased on the day of your intended climb at recreation.gov. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to create an account on the website ahead of time.

For more information, such as safety tips and guidelines, make sure to check out the National Park Service’s official website.