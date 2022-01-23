Boat catches fire early Sunday morning in OBX

OBX

No injuries were reported.

(photo: Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department0

WANCHESE, N.C. (WAVY) — A boat caught fire along a pier in North Carolina’s Roanoke Island on Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the fire began around 12:20 a.m. in Wanchese. When officials arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the boat.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours while they worked to put out the fire.

In addition to the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, the Manns Harbor Fire Department and Nags Head Fire Rescue also responded.

