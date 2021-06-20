Weather Blog: Claudette Marches Towards NC

If you haven’t been paying attention to the weather because it looked like a perfect weekend just a few days ago, now is the time to pay attention as some things have changed! Today is still looking pretty good, but more cloud cover has pushed in due to Claudette.

Claudette has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved over land, which typically happens. The off thing about this storm is that it’s expected to regain strength and go back to tropical storm status later tonight.

With that in mind, there is a Tropical Storm Warning for Dare County and the OBX. It was upgraded from the watch since we are now within 36 hours of any impacts.

The impacts we could see are high wind gusts, heavy rain and localized flooding in low lying areas. NE NC could see between 1-3 inches of rain while north of the state line will likely see less than an inch. Lower amounts the farther north you are.

Although the risk of tornadoes is low, it’s possible that there’s a few quick spin ups. That would be early Monday morning.

All of this starts to move out late Monday morning and into the afternoon we’ll be clearing out. But a cold front then moves through on Tuesday afternoon that will bring with it a chance for thunderstorms.

Euro Tuesday

We’ll keep you updated as the day goes on! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka