COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital being hit by a car Tuesday morning in Corolla.

Currituck Fire and EMS says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Ocean Trail, near Albacore Street and the Food Lion.

The bicyclist was flown to a local trauma center by Dare MedFlight in “serious, but stable condition.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and at this time no charges against the driver have been announced.