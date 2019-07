SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C, (WAVY) – Officials in Southern Shores responded to a fire early Sunday morning.

Both Southern Shores Police and Fire Departments were called to 103 High Dune Loop at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

This was the second fire that occurred on Sunday along with another one on Duck Road.

Officials say the fire at High Dune Loops was caused by a barbecue grill near the house.

Everyone in the home were able to get out and no injuries were reported.