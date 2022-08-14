DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Residents in Avon are being asked to conserve water due to a leak in the water line Sunday.

According to county officials Sunday evening, the leak in the waterline is between Avon and Buxton. Members of the Dare County Water Department are now asking all water users in Avon to reduce their consumption in an “effort to sustain a pressurized water system.”

The repair crews are currently working and it is expected to take several more hours to complete repairs.