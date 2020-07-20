Avon Fishing Pier reopens for 2020 season, asks visitors to wear masks

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Avon Fishing Pier reopened last week for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message posted on social media Friday morning, officials thanked residents for their patience and support and asked visitors to wear masks while inside the pier-house and to socially distance on the pier.

“Your safety is our priority,” said the post.

The Avon Fishing Pier has toughened out several obstacles including damages from a storm just last year after a Nor’easter that swept across Cape Hatteras.

