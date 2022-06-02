AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Avon Beach in Dare County is undergoing a nourishment project.

The project, part of a larger project in Dare County, is a 2.5-mile beach nourishment project extending from Due East Rd to the boundary of Avon and the National Park Service.

A dredge, known as Liberty Island, is set to arrive in Avon on June 14 to begin the project.

During the project, Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s off-road vehicle (ORV) Ramp 38 will remain open, but visitors with beach driving permits can expect some intermittent, short-term delays entering and exiting the ramp as beach nourishment equipment is moved safely to and from the beach.

Avon beach nourishment (photo: Dare County)

Avon beach nourishment (photo: Dare County)

Avon beach nourishment (photo: Dare County)

The project is expected to take 40-60 days to complete and cost upwards of $11 million.