Around 50 people displaced following overnight 2-alarm fire in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials say around 50 people were displaced following an overnight 2-alarm fire in Kills Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, the call for the fire came in just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Officials say the fire caused “extensive damage” to the 16-bedroom home. Multiple vehicles in the driveway were also damaged.

No injuries were reported. American Red Cross is currently working to help relocate the displaced residents.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Photo Courtesy – Ransom Witt Loftis

