RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Another home that sits on the ocean on the Outer Banks has collapsed.

The National Park Service shared news of the collapse at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe on Tuesday morning, and said the beach has been closed to protect the public from hazards.

This is the same area where a home collapsed into the ocean back in February. That house was at 24183 Ocean Drive.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

The National Park Service says it’s working with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup efforts.

Several homes have collapsed over the years on the Outer Banks, as erosion has left many homes built years ago now right at edge of the ocean. Officials have spent millions on beach nourishment plans.

This all comes as the Outer Banks deals with flooding and other issues associated with the coastal low in the Atlantic. Overwash/tidal flooding has closed sections of North Carolina Highway 12 on Tuesday.