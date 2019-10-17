After suffering damage from last week’s storm, Avon Fishing Pier set to reopen

Photo of the Avon Fishing Pier following last week’s storm. Courtesy Avon Fishing Pier NC.

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Avon Fishing Pier is set to reopen back to the public on Thursday morning. The pier will have in between 250-350 feet of Pier open as crews continue to work on the rest.

The Avon Pier suffered damages from the Nor’easter that recently swept across Cape Hatteras last week.

Owners and staff of the pier say they are dedicated to the Avon Pier as they understand, “its impact and importance to this community.”

The public is encouraged to contribute to the “Save the Pier” campaign coming soon.