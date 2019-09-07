Aerial footage of damage from Hurricane Dorian captured by Chopper 10

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Even though Hurricane Dorian had weakened before making landfall in the Outer Banks, it didn’t leave the barrier islands unscathed.

Chopper 10 flew over the area on Saturday to assess some of the damage.

Many homes and businesses were without pieces of their roofs. Cars were seen drying out after the flooding from the storm surge.

About a quarter of the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills was swept away by the storm and will need rebuilding.

Crews are still working to clean up NC Highway 12 after it was covered with sand and saltwater.