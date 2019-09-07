1  of  3
Closings
Indian Creek Correctional Center Sussex I & II Prisons VA Institute of Marine Sciences

Aerial footage of damage from Hurricane Dorian captured by Chopper 10

News
Posted: / Updated:

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Even though Hurricane Dorian had weakened before making landfall in the Outer Banks, it didn’t leave the barrier islands unscathed.

Chopper 10 flew over the area on Saturday to assess some of the damage.

Many homes and businesses were without pieces of their roofs. Cars were seen drying out after the flooding from the storm surge.

About a quarter of the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills was swept away by the storm and will need rebuilding.

Crews are still working to clean up NC Highway 12 after it was covered with sand and saltwater.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories