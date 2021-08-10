80-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Nags Head has died following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to officials from the town of Nags Head, the still-unidentified 80-year-old woman was driving a four-door Ford Sedan when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dove Street and South Croatan highway at the town.

A female passenger from the pickup truck was sent to Outer Banks Hospital. Her current condition has not yet been released.

The 80-year-old woman was also sent to Outer Banks Hospital and later transferred to Norfolk General Hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries sustained from the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were other injuries reported during the crash.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.