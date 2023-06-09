DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Despite medical rescue efforts, an 80-year-old man died in Duck Thursday afternoon.

The Duck Fire Department, Surf Rescue, Police Department and EMS all responded to Ocean Crest Way at 11:23 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls about a swimmer in distress.

A Good Samaritan helped the person to shore before emergency crews arrived and bystanders began lifesaving measures. First responders took over when they got to the scene, but the person was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

Officials have not released the man’s name, but confirmed he was visiting the Outer Banks from Illinois.