75-year-old man from New York dies swimming near Cape Hatteras National Seashore

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 75-year-old man from Downsville, New York died Saturday after being pulled from the ocean near Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

National Park Service officials say an emergency call was made just before 3 p.m. in relation to the man.

A person swimming with the man told officials he went unconscious while trying to escape a rip current. Officials say did not have a flotation device.

Officials say the man was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by the other swimmer and two bystanders.

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue and Dare County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident.

Officials say there was a moderate risk for rip currents forecast for all Outer Banks beaches on Saturday.

This is the third water-related fatality off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were five in 2018.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examination.

