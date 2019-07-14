7-year-old in ‘good condition’ after being hit by Currituck Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 7-year-old is recovering after he was hit by a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on the beach on Saturday.

Deputies say the boy and a four-wheel drive vehicle collided at mile post 16 in the Carova Beach area.

The child had a minor head injury, but deputies say he was airlifted to CHKD out of an abundance of caution. As of last night, the boy was listed in good condition.

N.C. State Highway patrol has ruled it an accident.

