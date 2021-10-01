55-year-old dies while swimming off the coast of Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Tunisians relax on La Marsa beach outside Tunis, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, as the country remained in limbo more than a week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze the parliament and took on executive powers. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A 55-year-old North Carolina man died Friday morning after swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern side of Buxton.

Officials say they received a call around 10:55 a.m. that the man expressed feeling fatigued in the ocean and had no floating device nearby. When the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad arrived on the scene, they were able to bring the victim to shore.

CPR was performed on the man, however, he passed away.

The cause or location of his death has not been released, however, rip currents are not believed to be a factor in his death.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, National Park Service rangers and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.