52-year-old bicyclist fatally hit by car in OBX

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car on Thursday night in the Outer Banks.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that a bicyclist was crossing three lanes of traffic on US 158 around 8 p.m. on Thursday when he peddled into the way of a 2019 Chevy Spark.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of US 158 (North Croatan Highway), they began rendering aid to the bicyclist. The man was identified as 52-year-old Robert Doak.

He later died.

The driver of the Spark remained on the scene and is not currently facing charges.