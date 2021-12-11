37-foot sailing vessel grounds along Cape Hatteras National Seashore Saturday

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Another vessel has been grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to officials from Cape Hatteras, the 37-foot sailing vessel named the Alhambra safely grounded just north of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Avon Fishing Pier in Avon early Saturday morning.

The National Park Service is currently working with the Coast Guard and the vessel’s owner to remove possible hazardous substances on the boat along with having it removed from the beach.

Alhambra, Dec. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – National Park Service)

Just weeks prior, a fishing vessel named F/V JONATHAN RYAN was found near off-road vehicle ramp 48 which is approximately 1.25 miles southeast of the Frisco Campground.

The vessel has since been free.