OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Speed limits are dropping again on the Outer Banks as visitor traffic picks back up.

NCDOT says crews are in the process of changing out 45 mph off-season speed limit signs for portions of North Carolina Highway 12 in Dare and Currituck counties, and replacing them with 35 mph signs for the peak season.

Those sections include the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, in addition to Avon, Corolla and Frisco, NCDOT says.

They’re also permanently lowering the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph in a 3.1-mile section of N.C. 12 from Duck to the Currituck County line.

The speed limits for the other sections will return to 45 mph on September 15.