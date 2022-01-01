3-year-old horse fatally hit by vehicle, Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — On New Year’s Day, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina announced the death of a 3-year-old stallion.

According to a Facebook post, the horse, Rabbit, was hit by a vehicle around 2:15 p.m. on January 1. The driver stayed on the scene and alerted police to the incident.

Officers, as well as officials with Corolla Wild Horse Fund, responded to the scene and determined that Rabbit galloped down the dunes and directly into the path of the vehicle.

The driver and witnesses were interviewed but the incident was deemed an accident, the fund said on Facebook.

“This should serve as a reminder to everyone that the horses are unpredictable and great care should be taken when driving on the beach,” they posted online. “Please be aware of your surroundings at all times and reduce your speed when possible.”

Officials with the fund ask the public to not spread rumors about the incident.