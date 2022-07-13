DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – An accident on the beach in Duck, North Carolina sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

A lifeguard working for Duck Surf Rescue was patrolling the beach on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off. The collapse caused the UTV to overturn, landing on two beachgoers, the Town of Duck Police Department confirmed to WAVY.

The lifeguard was not injured. The two visitors were. They were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment, but officials have not released the extent of their injuries.

“This was an unfortunate accident, and [I hope] for a quick recovery for the beach patrons that were injured,” said Chief Lifeguard Mirek Dabrowski.

The accident is under investigation.