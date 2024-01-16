DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested for drug possession.

On Sunday, Jan. 14 around 8:17 p.m., deputies responded to an assault in progress call at the Scarborough Square Trailer Park in Manteo.

When deputies arrived on the scene they saw a bag of crack cocaine fall from the victim’s pocket. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found and seized more cocaine and an unknown substance from the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Connor O. Sadler, of Manteo and 27-year-old Daniel G. Matthews, also of Manteo, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance. Sadler was also charged with simple assault.

Left: Daniel Matthews Right: Connor Sadler (Courtesy: Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

Matthews received a $30,000 secured bond and Sadler received a $34,000 secured bond.

Officials say more charges will be sought once it is determined that the other item is a controlled substance.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Manteo Police Department assisted in this investigation.